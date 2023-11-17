Jackson Center employees getting new phone plan

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — An ordinance was approved Monday, Nov. 13, by the Jackson Center Village Council which will allow for the purchase of new cell phones for all village employees. Starting in December, the phone stipend will end as full-time employees will be getting a cell phone from T-Mobile on the village’s new plan.

The first reading of three ordinances was also held. The first ordinance will amending the village’s Income Tax Ordinance to be compliant with the changes made to House Bill 33. Council member Gina Ludwig agreed to take the bill home to read it over to provide a better explanation of the upcoming changes coming to income taxes for residents at the next council meeting.

Also approved was an ordinance which reviews the appropriations for the current expenses and upcoming projects for 2024. A fee increase in waste disposal was mentioned, but further research into it is required as the contract is up for negotiation.

An ordinance adding the Jackson View Cemetery fees for plots and burials to the general fee schedule was also heard. The fees were put down as they are finalizing the legality of property ownership. A single plot in the cemetery will cost $750. There will be no infant or cremation size plots. A maximum of two cremains per plot will be allowed.

Council approved an ordinance allowing the village to continue their yearly fire protection contract with Stokes Township, in Logan County. There are 18 homes that depend on this contract to have access to a fire department in times of an emergency.

An ordinance was approved stating that all notices of council meetings and its committees along with any ordinances, by-laws, and resolutions that are passed will be posted onto the village’s website and Facebook page (village Of Jackson Center) by the village’s fiscal officer.

The cemetery sexton’s (superintendent) position will be added to the village’s job descriptions. They will be making $3,000 annually. The position will first be posted for existing village employees before being made public in January. The salary for the zoning enforcement officer will be increased from $8,000 to $12,000 a year. The salary of the economic development professional will be increased to $21,000. The administrator will see a $4,000 increase for the remaining nine months of his term. Two police officers are in training, with one being at the meeting. Her name is Lauren Killburn. She was hired on Feb. 15. She works primarily at the school, and the kids love her so much they consider her their friend. Two firefighters are getting ready for their upcoming live burn test.

Mama J’s Pizza is has announced they are opening a restaurant in Jackson Center. They have begun the cleaning and remodeling of The Brickhouse to fit their needs. Local resident and village employee Jimmy Butler gave his seal of approval. Plastipak gives the Public Works Employees a perfect score for their work on their property.

Drew Sosby updated the employee roster and will now focus on updating the photos on record. Access Engineering included West Pike Street on their 2024 street project. This is the part between the new Curleys and the creek. They are set to begin in early spring.

Choice One had a meeting with Economic Development Professional Ed Maxwell, Drew Sosby and Bruce Metz to review everything they’ve accomplished for the month, as they do every month. This makes sure they stay on track for what needs done around the village.