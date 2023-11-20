City record

Crashes

Ashley Ann Thomas, 37, of Jackson Center, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 19 at 8:47 p.m.

Thomas backed up into a parked vehicle owned by Timothy Allen Poling, of Sidney, on Jefferson Street and left the scene.

• Ronald E. Todd Jr., 52, of Sidney, was cited with driving within lanes/continuous lines of traffic after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 19 at 3:47 p.m.

Todd was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue and Donna S. Kinkle, 61, of Sidney, was traveling northbound. Todd swerved across the center line and struck Kinkle.

• Gerald W. Slife, 54, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 17 at 7:14 a.m.

Robert R. Hull, 59, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Campbell Road. When he entered the intersection of Fourth Avenue, Slife attempted to turn left onto Campbell Road, causing a collision in the intersection.

• Seth Thomas Bishop, 26, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 14 at 9:30 p.m.

Bishop was traveling southwest bound on Port Jefferson Road when he ran off the road to avoid striking a deer and struck a fire hydrant.

Police call log

MONDAY

-1:30 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of North Ohio Avenue.

-1:24 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of North Vandemark Road.

-12:43 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

SUNDAY

-8:47 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.

-8:39 p.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the area of Michigan Street and Linden Avenue.

-8:38 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of Brookburn Street.

-3:47 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of Broadway Avenue.

-3:21 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-3:11 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-2:45 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-1:33 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of South Main Avenue.

-1:04 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of New Street.

-12:35 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-3:07 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of East Poplar Street.

-2:15 a.m.: summons. James B. Manning, 49, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

SATURDAY

-8:40 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:58 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:23 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 1000 block of Hill Top Avenue.

-4:09 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 2000 block of Armstrong Avenue.

-2:15 p.m.: crime in progress. Zayvier Ryan Green, 22, of St. Paris, was arrested for menacing.

-1:53 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-1:50 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:24 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-9:55 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 500 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-3:08 a.m.: crime in progress. Shawn Allen Mowery, 46, of Sidney, was arrested for strangulation.

-3:01 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 800 block of Tawawa Drive.

FRIDAY

-11:21 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 200 block of Forest Street.

-11:09 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-10:21 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-8:59 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 700 block of Countryside Street.

-6:40 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 700 block of North West Avenue.

-5;39 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 700 block of West Hoewisher Road.

-3:46 p.m.: warrant. Chris E. Lovett, 46, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-3:08 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of South Highland Avenue.

-12:55 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-11:34 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 800 block of South Main Avenue.

-7:14 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of South Fourth Avenue.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell