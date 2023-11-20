Out of the past

125 Years

November 20, 1898

The waterworks trustees have elected G. G. Haslup superintendent of the waterworks to fill the unexpired term of J.P. Malloy, resigned. The term expires April 1. John C. McCune has also been reelected to the office of secretary.

——-

Ed Gump, of this city, a guard at the Ohio Penitentiary, escaped injury in an attempted prison break this morning. One guard was shot and killed by two convicts attempting to break out and although several shots were fired at Gump, he was not hit and able to subdue the pair before they could make good their escape.

——-

Arrangements are nearly complete for a telephone line connecting Lockington with the outside world. The company expects to connect the line with Piqua sometime in December.

100 Years

November 20, 1923

Secretary of State Brown authorized the incorporation of the Colonial Chocolate Company at Sidney with a capitalization of $100,000. The incorporators are listed as Stanley Bryan, T.D. Van Etten, William B. Swonger, James Papas and J.C. Swonger.

——-

C..L. Windle, James Ovenden, Lee Knoop and Leo Sargeant have returned home from a month’s hunt in New Brunswick and Maine.

——-

The Sidney Triangles staged a great comeback Sunday afternoon at the ball park and gave Tipp City a neat trimming by a score of 9 to 0. The local scores came on a touchdown by Counts and a field goal by Blake, both coming early in the game.

75 Years

November 20, 1948

Frank H. Marshall was named president of the Sidney Kiwanis Club for the year 1949 in an election held during the regular luncheon meeting yesterday noon. Marshall was named to head the local club when Carl Custenborder, Sr., who had been named at the annual election found it necessary to resign for health and business reasons.

——-

William Cost of Washington Street was recovering today from head injuries he received yesterday afternoon in the first hunting accident in the county.

50 Years

November 20, 1973

Members of the Russia Community Park Board planted 50 green ash trees in the new park last weekend. A total of 120 trees will be planted on the 10-acre park, which will be completed in two to three years.

Included will be a baseball diamond, basketball court, picnic and tot-lot areas, horseshoe pit, tennis courts, shelters, a shuffleboard court and a parking lot area.

Jeanne Schlagetter and Miss Jeanne A. Prueter, teachers at Holy Angels Grade School, attended a special institute on social sciences curriculum this month at the Holiday Inn in Hamilton.

——-

The telephone numbers of future Sidney residents will begin with 498 instead of 492 as United Telephone Company of Ohio expands equipment to meet the growth of Sidney, Richard Blank, district manager of the phone company said.

Exact time of the change in numbers will depend on the influx of orders and exhaustion of the 492 group, Blank said.

25 Years

November 20, 1998

The Shelby County Historical Society has launched a new initiative with the city and county schools. Three volunteers have draft teachers’ guide as part of the “Just For Kids’ series to assist teachers in incorporating local history in the curriculum they teach. The topics covered include the Civil War, immigration, industry, Indians, pioneers, downtown buildings and Black history. The authors of the guides are Dave and Sherrie Casad Lodge and Rich Wallace. The project was sponsored by the Alcoa Foundation.

——-

The Gateway Arts Council will be utilizing the rich local history when it offers “Christmas in Historic Sidney.” Visitors may tour ten historic sits which includes Sidney’s 2 castles. Guided tours of the facilities will be given by Dave and Sherrie Casad Lodge. A printed program will also be given to visitors.

——-

Neighboring town Versailles is one win away from a state championship. The Tigers beat Wheelersburg 14-7. They will be playing the defending state champion Liberty Center.

