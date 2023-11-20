Spreading his message of faith

Marc Eckel, of Warsaw, Ind., paints quickly with his hands in the Houston High School Commons on Sunday, Nov. 19. Eckel brought a message of religous faith which also inspires the subject matter of his paintings. The painter has toured twice with the band Casting Crowns. He has also performed around the world. The event was hosted by the Houston Congregational Church.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

