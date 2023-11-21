Patrol looks to reduce fatal crashes this Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS – Traditionally, the Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the busiest travel periods each year. As Ohioans and our visitors travel throughout the state, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be enforcing safe driving.

Troopers will be highly visible and cracking down on impaired drivers and those failing to wear a safety belt from Wednesday, Nov. 22, at midnight through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26.

“Driving sober, belted, and focused on the road can help prevent senseless tragedies,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “I urge everyone to drive responsibly and to buckle up.”

Many Thanksgiving celebrations involve alcohol, which increases the possibility of impaired driving. During last year’s Thanksgiving reporting period, which ran from Nov. 23 – 27, there were 18 fatal crashes in which 19 people were killed, including four instances of pedestrians being struck. Of the 14 crashes where pedestrians were not involved, safety belts were available but not used in 11 of the incidents. Within the same reporting period, alcohol and/or drugs were linked to 12 of the fatal crashes.

“We hope everyone has a safe Thanksgiving,” said Col. Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. “When you designate a sober driver, put your phone down and properly use safety belts, you are helping save lives.”

The Patrol also made 278 arrests for impaired driving and assisted 1,534 motorists.

Motorists are encouraged to call #677 to report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists.