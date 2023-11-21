Pickleball members meeting to be held Dec. 5

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Pickleball Association is having its first members meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 5, at the Amos Memorial Library in the Community Room beginning at 6 p.m.

This event is also open to anyone who is interested in the game of pickleball, leagues, tournaments, and/or clinics. The annual membership fee is $25 per person. Members have access to discounted pickleball paddles, accessories and sports apparel.

Members can participate in leagues and clinics at no cost. They also receive discounted entry fees for local tournaments.

If you have any questions about being a member or how to support the Pickleball Association, visit www.shelbycountypickleball.com.