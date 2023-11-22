Out of the past

125 Years

November 22, 1898

Franklin Township can boast of having the largest apple tree in Shelby County. With one exception, it is perhaps the oldest apple tree in the county. It stands on the farm of C.M. DeWeese, two miles southeast of Swanders. A measurement of it last week showed that at the height of eight inches from the ground, it is found to be 10 feet, six inches in circumference. It is said to have been planted in 1831.

——-

Arrangements have been made for a game of football between the Greenville team and the Sidney team at the football grounds on Orbison Hill in east Sidney on Thanksgiving afternoon. The Greenville team is acknowledged to be one of the best teams in this area.

100 Years

November 22, 1923

A joint shooting match under the auspices of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association, the Sidney Rifle Club and the country club will be held at the country club grounds the afternoon of November 27. The shoot will begin at 3 p.m. and continue throughout the balance of the day with prizes of turkeys, chickens, hams, ducks, geese and bacon.

——-

The music lovers of Sidney enjoyed a rare treat last evening when they had the opportunity to hear the great Danish violist, Axel Skovgaard and his wife, a great pianist in her own right, in a concert at the high school under the auspices of the Sidney Campfire Girls.

75 Years

November 22, 1948

Newest transformation in the ever-changing panorama of the Sidney public square – involving a $10,000 remodeling and re-equipping project will be the new home of the Singer Sewing Machine Co. at 104 South Main Avenue, the former Kroger store location. Manager D.P. Gimmeson said that the formal opening will be held the second week in December.

——-

A Sidney young woman, Patricia Wells, presently a student nurse at Grant Hospital, Columbus, was selected by a Columbus newspaper as its model for a picture story paying “Tribute to Nurses on Their Diamond Jubilee”. The series of pictures of student nurse life appeared in the Sunday edition of the newspaper.

50 Years

November 22, 1973

Mrs. Robert Goshorn, 1221 N. Miami Avenue, had registered at Shelby Hardware and received the $600 Lucky Barrel prize when her name was drawn this week.

——-

Downtown Sidney Christmas lighting will not be turned on throughout the night as has been done in the past, but only from 6 to 9 p.m. during regular store hours.

The decision was reached last week by the board of directors of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce which operate the program. A chamber official said the move to restrict the lighting was a “symbolic gesture” in light of the energy crisis.

25 Years

November 22, 1998

The Fairington Restaurant has a new look, and it is magic. Sidney resident Steve McDonagh appears Friday night and shares his magic tricks with the patrons of the restaurant. What originally was planned as a month trial period has been extended by an additional thirty days because of the overwhelming response from guests.

——-

Deputy Tim Bender has had many experiences from patrolling the road, but what happened to him this week was a first. He was confronted with the prospect of a baby being born and no doctor present to assist. Bender handled the delivery like a professional. As a result, Katie Louise Thomas entered the world. She weighed 7 pounds, 15 ounces. Her parents are Holly and Mike Thomas.

