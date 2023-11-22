The 54 raised beds at the Peoples Garden have been cleaned out and are being put to rest for the winter. Courtesy photo

By Conelia Dixon

Contributing columnist

This has been a wonderful fall for working in the garden, as many of you know because you have your own yards, landscape, and gardens to enjoy. Most of our 54 raised beds are cleaned out and are being put to rest for the winter. We still have some kale in one of the high beds in front of the Learning Center (kale likes cold weather, and frost improves the flavor).

We found a few carrots in one of the beds that we gave to a thankful shopper in the pantry. We like to hand the vegetables to shoppers, and they show us that they appreciate fresh vegetables right from the garden. On Nov. 8 we planted garlic in bed No. 31 and expect to harvest it in July. There is always something to do, even sorting donated seed packets and putting them away! Nursing homes help us with this! Fun and rewarding for them and us.

The garden beds are holding up well since we changed from wood to metal frames. The metal will last longer than wood and it keeps the soil warmer too. Since we have tight fencing around each bed now, the critters are not enjoying the salad bar anymore. Come and see how we do this! We produced 928 pounds of fresh food for shoppers that come to the Agape pantry. We also were able to give them extra donated plants in the spring.

There are things we need to keep the garden going, to keep the harvest numbers high. We sometimes need treated wood to repair or build beds and trellises. We have four wooden beds in front of the Learning Center, which were the original four beds we started with 10 years ago.

One of them is falling apart. Someone just offered today to fix that one. Sometimes the wood corners of the metal beds need repair, and we also need wood to build a few more fences for the crops. Lumber is very expensive, as you might know.

A lot of our needs are met by generous donors, or we receive in-kind gifts, like chicken wire and plants in the spring. We can use Lowes or Menards gift cards or rebates if you don’t use them. You can take them to Agape and tell them they are for the garden. Thank you! I just love this community!

We need some birdhouses or birdhouse gourds to attract the birds to the garden. We put them just outside the perimeter and then we have birds to help control the insects that might eat or damage the crops. It is good natural insect control. Since we do not feed the birds, we don’t use birdfeeders, only houses. We have had no Japanese beetles nor tomato worms for three years now. If you have any birdhouses that you are not using or if you can build us a couple, we will be happy to accept them and put them up near the garden. You can come visit them sometime! We thank you in advance for that! We have all kinds of birds, bluebirds, robins, wrens, orioles, etc.

Topsoil is urgently needed, and we will always accept it. We have one source for that right now, but we are asking for a dump truck to transport it. We patiently wait for God to provide what we need, and trust that it will come. Our soil is good, workable soil, a mixture of topsoil, leaf mulch and compost. We mix it in the garden, sometimes with the help of a front loader. Soil in the 54 garden beds settles, is blown away, or sticks to the weed roots that are pulled (we use no poisons) and put into the compost. We shake off most of it back into the bed, but still, over time some is lost. Thank you for any help you offer. Call this number if you can help us. 937-726-9525. Thank you!

The People’s Garden is a valuable community-building space. Ask how we are multicultural now! We welcome volunteers and appreciate your help. Visitors are also welcome anytime. Come sit on the porch or on a bench or eat lunch at the picnic table. We are now planning the new garden map and job list for next season which will begin in March with planting of cool crops like snap peas, and cruciferous veggies like kale and cabbage. Look around and imagine what you can do to help the shoppers in the pantry eat healthy food. Groups and individuals, adults, children, all are welcome to join in the fun of gardening.

We are able, knowledgeable, and willing to provide community support for groups and organizations in the area, civic groups, school groups, scouts, you name it. We love to show how healthy and rewarding it is to plant gardens. We can give Master Gardener advice and answer your questions. If you want to let us know that you need a speaker or entertainment for your group, call this number 937-7269-525 and we will set up a day and time. However, none of us are dancers, so the entertainment will be garden related. Since we are non-profit and all volunteers, we would appreciate a donation of your choosing when we come to give a talk to your group. If you want to you can meet at the garden, any season. We have heat and air in the Learning Center. Just put in your request at the number above.

Watch for news about a spring class at the garden Learning Center, so we can help you get started with your garden and/or begin volunteering regularly at The People’s Garden. How deep do I plant a seed? When do I plant pumpkins or lettuce? Do I use fertilizer? How do I take care of insects naturally? How often do I water? Think up your own questions and join us in the spring. Are you creative? We would like to see some of the scarecrows that you can make for us! We need decorations and flowers in the garden too!

We will be seeing you! Call if you want to know a good time to visit 937-726-9525.

The writer is a Master Gardener and a coordinator of the People’s Garden. Reach her at 937-726-9525.