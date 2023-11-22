Multi-vehicle crash closes I-75 in Sidney

State of Ohio Department of Transportation workers put down absorbent material at a crash scene on southbound I75 under exit 92 in Sidney around 1:25 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22. A semi trailer’s front cab was disconnected in the crash and the trailer crashed through a guardrail. Several cars were also involved but didn’t suffer any extreme damage. One person was transported. The Sidney fire department and police responded. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News