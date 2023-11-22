The power of gentleness

Human beings have been entrusted with a tremendous power in regard to our connections and relationships with one another. We have the power to tear down, and we have the power to build up. We have to power to encourage, and we have the power to discourage. We have the power to bring hurt, and we have the power to bring healing. The question is, which one will we choose to exercise?

One of the great attributes of God Himself, listed in Galatians 5:22, is the characteristic of gentleness. This is also one of the characteristics that God expects to see growing in increasing measure in the life of his people. The Bible calls it “the fruit of the Spirit”. This is one of the evidences or proofs that Jesus really is the lord of our life. In other words, if God is truly at work in us and through us, we will be gentle with other people.

Now Biblical gentleness is not just about being nice, passive, laid back, or calm. A gentle person is not “someone who could never hurt anybody”, as they say. Godly gentleness is different than that.

When the Greeks developed a word, they not only gave it a careful definition, but they almost always illustrated it in some way. The definition for the gentleness talked about in the Bible is, “power under control.”

They then illustrated this kind of gentleness with the picture of a powerful horse that had been tamed. Gentleness was power completely tamed, harnessed, and under control. An untamed horse could cause significant damage, but a tamed horse had the power to pull a tremendous load that no man could possible pull alone. That is “power under control.”

Of course, the great example of this kind of gentleness is Jesus Himself. Think for a moment of Jesus’ interactions in John chapter 8 with the woman who had been caught in adultery. Jesus could have judged her and condemned her to be stoned to death. Yet instead, Jesus placed Himself between her and her accusers and said, “If any one of you is without sin, let him be the first to throw a stone.” After her accusers turned and walked away, Jesus said to the woman, “Neither do I condemn you. Go now and leave your life of sin.” Jesus didn’t accept her sin, but instead he redeemed her from it and forgave her, not holding it against her.

What a bold and life-changing gentleness Jesus showed to that woman. That is power under control.

And that is at the heart of who Jesus is and what He came to do. John 3:17 says, “God did not send His Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through Him.”

This is important to see so that we can more fully understand what it means for us to be followers of Jesus today.

In Galatians 6:1 the apostle Paul said, “Brother and sisters, if someone is caught in a sin, you who live by the spirit should restore that person gently.”

Notice the terminology. “…if someone is caught…” This is not “caught”, like “Aha, I caught you doing something wrong”. This is “caught” like in a trap or a web that a person gets entangled in.

The question is: What is God’s plan for that person who is “caught” in sin?

“You who live by the spirit”, meaning those of us who are true followers of Jesus, are called to “restore that person gently”.

That is how the great, redeeming, life-changing power of Christ is to be lived out. Not to condemn, but to gently restore and lead people into the saving knowledge and grace of Jesus Christ.

We live in a world filled with hurting, searching people who desperately need to see that Jesus makes all the difference. Many of those people, however, will only see Jesus through your gentleness and kindness.

If you want to live like Jesus, be strong enough to BE GENTLE to others. Your gentleness may lead them into the presence of a Savior who can change their life from the inside out! That is “power under control”.

Where you have the power to discourage – choose to be gentle – have the power under control to be an encourager.

Where you have the power to hurt and wound – choose to be gentle – have the power under control to bring healing.

Where you have the power to hate – choose to be gentle – have the power under control to show love.

Where you have the power to cause division – choose to be gentle – have the power under control to bring reconciliation.

God’s gentleness, through us, could change the world!

The writer is the pastor of the Sidney First Church of the Nazarene.