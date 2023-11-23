Out of the past

125 Years

November 23, 1898

General David S. Pugh, of Columbus, department commander of the G.A.R. of Ohio, was the guest of Neal Post in this city last evening. He was given a reception between the hours of 7 and 8:30 o’clock and the large crowd present had an opportunity to meet him. He spoke for about an hour.

The barber shops in Sidney will close at noon on Thanksgiving and remain closed for the balance of the day.

The Fountain will be opened to the public on Thanksgiving Day with new alleys of modern build, new balls and pins. Everything new.

New strawberries with whipped cream will be served with the Wagner House Thanksgiving dinner.

100 Years

November 23, 1923

The two-story frame house of Thomas Wheaton of South Ohio Avenue was heavily damaged by fire this morning. The fire apparently started under the roof and burst through all at once, enveloping almost the entire roof before it was discovered. The alarm was turned in by Mrs. W. H. Hoyle who observed the fire from her home on South Main Avenue.

At the recent election in Botkins, Floyd Taylor and Ben Schaub tied in the vote for marshal. It is reported both will serve, each drawing half of the salary. Floyd will care for the East End and Ben will look after things in the western portion of the town.

75 Years

November 23, 1948

A committee representing residents of New Street appeared at city council meeting last evening to present a strong complaint over the condition of the street and urged that action be taken on the matter at once. The complaint was referred to the service director and street superintendent.

50 Years

November 23, 1973

Herman Deiters, board member of the Shelby County Agriculture Society, resigned from his position on the board at the regular meeting of the society Wednesday night.

Deiters, McLean Township, lives at R.R. 2, Anna and cited health reasons for his retirement from the board. His resignation was accepted by the remaining 22 board members present at the meeting.

WASHINGTON – A heavy fog hung over Arlington National Cemetery early Thanksgiving morning when Sen. Edward M. Kennedy arrived at the grave of his brother, President John F. Kennedy, 10 years after his assassination.

With the senator were his sister, Pat Lawford, several Kennedy children and Ethel, the widow of another slain brother, Senator Robert Kennedy.

