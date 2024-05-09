Out of the past

125 Years ago

May 9, 1899

The Men’s League of the Presbyterian church held their regular meeting and social at the church last evening. A large number of members of the league were present with the ladies. Old pictures were hung about the Sunday school room and the early part of the evening was spent in making out a list of who they were.

——-

Several ladies interested in art met at the studio of Miss Katherine Amos yesterday afternoon and organized a Ceramic club. The object is to meet one afternoon each week. The fol- lowing officers were selected: Mrs. E.E. Nutt, president; Miss Gertrude Bimel, secretary; Mrs. C.R. Benjamin, treasurer, and Miss Amos, critic.

——-

A permanent organization for the Shelby County Sportsmen’s Club was effected last evening in the assembly room of the courthouse. Judge Elmer F. Short was named president and Clem A. Crusey, secretary-treasurer. Selected for two-year terms on the board were Fred Anthony, George Bush, Louis Fisher and W.A. Darst; one-year terms, John Mentges Jr., Gale Crusey, Dr. Cyril Hussey, James Ovenden, and Sheriff F.W. Clark.

100 Years ago

May 9, 1924

Groundwork was laid last night at a meeting in New Bremen, to bring about designation of the road which runs from Carthagena in Mercer county on a direct line 40 miles east- ward into Logan county as a state highway. The road presently is a part of the secondary system and maintained by the four counties.

——-

The annual Junior-Senior banquet at Sidney High school was held last evening in the dining room of the school. Prof. Lee A. Dollinger was toastmaster, with the welcome address given by Frederick Schlagetter, president of the junior class, and the response by Ernest Thie, president of the senior class. Plez Gastineau gave the senior class prophecy, Margaret Pfaadt, the class will. Dorothy Strahlem presented a clever “Ida May” column.

75 Years ago

May 9, 1949

Resignations by three nurses in recent days have changed Wilson Memorial hospital’s nursing shortage from a serious to a critical stage and forced officials to issue an appeal for assistance. Local hospital leaders note that since the current nursing shortage is a national problem it is extremely difficult to recruit replacements through professional agencies or nursing schools.

50 Years ago

May 9, 1974

Members of the Sidney Jaycees named two new officers at their meeting last evening, replacing two who resigned because of the pressure of business and other activities. Robert Cook was named second vice president, replacing Griffis Jenkins, and Richard Slagle was elected secretary, replacing Adolph Thoma, Jr

25 Years ago

May 9, 1999

Eight first-time donors gave blood April 27 at the Amos Senior Center to the Shelby County Blood Bank. Blood donations were also given at other sites recently. Coordinator Irene Boerger said 122 donors gave whole blood with 10 donating platelets. Two others gave plasma. She added that 20 potential donors were deferred for medical reasons. Boerger reported that two people reached the 8-gallon level of giving. They were Dan Ernst and Doris Ward, both of Sidney. Bill Wilson of Sidney and Tom Eilerman Sr. of Fort Loramie both reached the 7-gallon mark. Topping the 3-gallon mark were Dave Sprague, Marc Ferree and John Blackford, as Katherine Morrow reached the 2-gallon level.

——-

Lehman Catholic High School cheerleaders returned home recently from national competition in Williamsburg, Va., with a first-place trophy from the 1999 Eastern Cheerleaders Association Finals Invitational Championship. The 14-member squad, comprised of junior varsity basketball and/or varsity football cheerleaders, competed at the College of William and Mary. They competed in the large varsity non-mount division against teams invited from across the country. Squad members include Mandy Allen, Jennifer Brandewie, Angie Cianciolo, Heather Evans, Johanna Hartings, Cassie Miller, Alison Oder, Megan Roeth and Sarah Scherer from Piqua; Emily Arnold, Abby Foutz, Tara Thieman and Kati Zimmerman from Sidney; and Emily Gagnon from Troy. The Lehman cheerleaders received their invitation in November as a result of a superior rating at a regional competition at Northmont High School

