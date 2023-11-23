Goodbye Thanksgiving, hello Christmas

Santa takes part in the grand illumination ceremony on the courtsquare on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Speakers reminded visitors that Christmas was about the birth of Jesus. After the speakers and some Christmas carols Santa emerged from the Sidney Courthouse and turned on the courtsquare Christmas lights. Santa then handed out candy canes. The event was held by Sidney Alive with help from Sidney First United Methodist Church Pastor Eileen Hix.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
People take part in the 17th Annual First Presbyterian Church Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Turning on the lights.
