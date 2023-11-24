Out of the past

125 Years

November 24, 1898

The Sidney football team added another game to their list of victories yesterday afternoon on the gridiron in east Sidney, the Greenville team being defeated by a score of 38 to 0, a larger score than was run up against Union City a few weeks ago.

——-

The dance given by the employees of N. Anderson’s Wheel Stock Works at the armory last evening was well attended, there being about 70 couples in the grand march. Music for the dance was furnished by Klute’s band.

100 Years

November 24, 1923

P.O. Davis has leased his jewelry and clock repair business on North Main Avenue to Elza Wiford and has accepted a position as manager of a jewelry store in Anderson, Indiana, owned and operated by the L.E. Roos Co., wholesale jewelry merchants. Mr. Davis has moved from his former location at the Sherer Barber Shop to the Davis store and is now doing business there.

——-

The automobile of E.O. Lammers caught fire while standing at the curb near the armory this morning. The blaze was discovered by W.W. Masteller who put the fire out but not before the top of the auto had been ruined.

75 Years

November 24, 1948

Parents of the members of the Holy Angels High School band and orchestra are planning a campaign to raise $3,000 to purchase uniforms and instruments for the musicians. According to Mrs. A. N. Hemmert, drive co-chairman with Harold Braun and Mrs. Millard Hussey, the fund-raising effort will run from November 30 to December 3.

——-

Personal observations made during the three months he spent in Europe this year held the attention of members of the Junior Chamber of Commerce when they had as their guest speaker last evening Stephen Neff, engineer at the Monarch Machine Tool Co. He visited machine tool plants in a number of countries.

50 Years

November 24, 1973

Staley has been selected as Class A Football Lineman of the Year for Southwestern District High Schools in voting by a district panel of sportswriters for the Associated Press affiliated newspapers.

The 6-1”, 220 pound Staley, a senior, was a first team All Southwestern District tackle on offense. He played for Lehman.

——-

MINSTER – It’s no consolation to tell Fairlawn’s Jets that possession is often said to be nine-tenths of the law.

Coach Mark Klopfenstein’s inexperienced Jets controlled the lead for more than 90 percent of regulation play against Shelby County League title favorite Fort Loramie before bowing to the Redskins 67 – 58 in an overtime verdict.

25 Years

November 24, 1998

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA held its annual swim pentathlon recently. The Sidney boys team dominated the competition. Top swimmers for Sidney were Derrick Roe, Mark Miller and Adam Frantz. All the boys had multiple place finishes. A total of 271 athletes competed.

——-

A Sidney High School student will be competing in the Miss Ohio Teen USA pageant. Holly Cagle will be traveling to Columbus to compete. The daughter of Harlan and Patty Cagle was a cheerleader and majorette during her high school career.

