Shelby County Sheriff’s Office DARE Officer Deputy Brian Strunk, left, prepares four Thanksgiving meals with Daren the DARE lion on Wednesday, Nov. 22. Shelby County Sheriff James R. Frye had his deputies drop the meals off at homes in need. Fifth grade DARE students raised money for the meals through a “Good Citizenship” project. The students completed extra chores at home to earn the money. Students involved were from the Botkins, Jackson Center, Fort Loramie, Hardin-Houston and Sidney City School districts. School administrators nominated the families that received the Thanksgiving meals. This is the 9th year the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has done the meal donation.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News