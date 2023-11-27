Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza set

New Knoxville Methodist Church members recently met to prepare for the annual Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza, which is Saturday, Dec. 2. Courtesy photo

NEW KNOXVILLE — Members of the New Knoxville Methodist Church are busy preparing for the annual Christmas Bake Sale Extravaganza, which is Saturday, Dec. 2, in conjunction with the village’s Hometown Christmas Celebration.

Recently 22 members spent a Saturday morning making homemade noodles. On another day, members spent an evening of fellowship preparing and wrapping candy. The sale begins at 10 a.m. in the newly renovated church fellowship hall. The church is located at 109 S. Main St, in the heart of New Knoxville.

Other specialties are zwieback, a German favorite, sweet rolls, breads, assorted cookie trays, buckeyes and a huge variety of homemade candies. A selection of homemade crafts will also be offered. A soup and sandwich lunch will be served for dining in or carry out.

All proceeds are used for mission work both locally and abroad.