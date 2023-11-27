Turkey Trot raises $5,500; 6,000 pounds of food

To the Editor

On behalf of the Turkey Trot planning committee and the First Presbyterian Church, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the community of Sidny for the support of this year’s annual Turkey Trot 5K Race to End Hunger in Shelby County.

The 17th annual event was held on Thanksgiving morning, with over 450 people (and many dogs!) turning out to give generously to the Alpha Community Center Food Bank (and to get a little bit of exercise before celebrating their own Thanksgiving holiday). As a result, we were able to deliver over 6,000 pounds of non-perishable food that will be used to stock the food pantry through the holiday months. Additionally, over $5,500 will be donated, which will be used to restock the pantry when the donated food has been depleted.

This is indeed an amazing community that we live and work in, and this event would never happen without the support of so many of you. So many families will be blessed by the generosity of our community during this holiday season. May your holiday season be full of God’s blessings as well.

See you next year, Nov. 28, 2024, for the 18th annual Turkey Trot 5K!

Sincerely,

Sarah Steenrod

Turkey Trot Event chair

202 N. Miami Ave.

Sidney