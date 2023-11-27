Spirit EMS record

Spirit Emergency Medical Services weekly log

Nov. 19-25

According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS was called to three emergency medical dispatches in Shelby County. That’s two fewer calls than the week prior.

All of the calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie and Washington Townships including the village of Lockington and excluding the village of Russia.

In all three of the responses, the patients were transported to the hospital. Spirit EMS was assisted at the scene of a crash with injuries by Russia firefighters and troopers from the Piqua post of the Ohio State Patrol. Shelby County deputies also assisted at the scene of a medical call.

Of the three patients transported last week, two were transported to Wilson Health in Sidney and one was taken to Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Spirit EMS responded to 100% of its dispatched calls this week.