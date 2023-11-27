County record

Crashes

Jacob Andrew Ellis, 25, of Sidney, was cited with operation of a motor vehicle while impaired after deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash on Nov. 23 at 11 p.m.

Ellis was traveling southbound on Logan Shelby Road when he failed to navigate a curve in the road and went straight, leaving the roadway and striking a utility pole. The vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Katherine Elizabeth Shreffler, 34, of Gibsonburg, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 22 at 5:17 p.m.

Shreffler and Aziza Jane’a Tahani Nour, 25, of Dayton, were traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane. Nour stopped in traffic and was rear-ended by Shreffler. Shreffler’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing and the vehicle Nour was driving was towed by Mantor’s Towing. Shreffler was evaluated by Sidney EMS for suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a medical facility.

• Austin L. J. Reimer, 21, of Lakeview, was cited with right of way when turning left after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 22 at 4:39 p.m.

Reimer was traveling eastbound on Botkins Road when he failed to yield and attempted to turn left onto Interstate 75 in front of Darla K. Albers, 62, of Anna, who was traveling westbound on Botkins Road, causing a collision. Reimer’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Albers’s vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Towing. Albers was taken by Anna EMS to Wilson Health with possible injuries and Reimer was evaluated by Anna EMS for possible injuries but not taken to a medical facility.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 22 at 3:20 p.m.

Mary Alice Carey, 86, of Fort Loramie, was traveling westbound on state Route 119 and stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of state Route 29. Brian Adam Hibner, 37, of New Bremen, was traveling northwest-bound on state Route 29 approaching the intersection. Carey failed to yield and pulled in front of Hibner, causing a collision. Carey was taken by New Bremen EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 22 at 6:50 a.m.

Irma Jean Golden, 22, of Bowling Green, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane. A semi-truck driven by an unknown driver was in the right lane. The semi changed lanes and ran Golden off the roadway, causing her to strike the median cable barrier. The semi never stopped after the crash. Golden’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing and Golden was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Kevin Wayne Altman, 49, of Montezuma, was cited with driving in marked lanes after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Nov. 20 at 3:59 p.m.

Altman was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane and James C. Gerard, 67, of Waynesville, Georgia, was in the left lane. Altman changed lanes and struck Gerard.

Sheriff’s call log

SATURDAY

-6:09 p.m.: intoxicated person. Deputies responded to an intoxicated person in the 3000 block of West Mason Road.

-3:24 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 12000 block of Miami Shelby East Road.

-10:30 a.m.: threats. Deputies and Botkins Police responded to threats in the 500 block of East State Street.

-9:29 a.m.: property damage. Deputies responded to property damage in the 9000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

FRIDAY

-9:14 p.m.: property damage. Personnel responded to property damage in the area of state Route 29 and Johnston Slagle Road.

-5:08 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 6000 block of Jackson Road.

-3:09 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 13000 block of McCartyville Road.

-12:41 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 200 block of Commerce Drive in Anna.

-12:02 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 3000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

THURSDAY

-11:04 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Deam Road and Logan Shelby Road.

-7:38 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the area of Johnston Slagle Road.

-5:27 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 9000 block of Lochard Road.

Village call log

FRIDAY

-8:49 p.m.: prowlers. Anna Police responded to prowlers in the 200 block of East North Street.

-10:30 a.m.: vandalism. Botkins Police responded to vandalism in the 16000 block of South Main Street in Anna.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-1:13 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-8:46 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-4:45 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-12:40 p.m.: vehicle fire. Botkins Fire responded to a vehicle fire at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

FRIDAY

-9:28 a.m. to 10:38 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-7:30 to 10:30 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell