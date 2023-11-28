Sidney PD to hire five lateral-entry officers

By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — With the passing of the Sidney charter amendment in the November election and some anticipated vacancies, the Sidney Police Department will be looking to hire five lateral-entry police officers in January 2024. Applications are available now.

The position starts at an hourly salary range of $34 to $40.03 with a wage step increase after the first six months of employment — subject to a satisfactory performance evaluation — and annual increases thereafter.

Minimum job requirements include:

• Operate department vehicles safely;

• Maintain certification to operate equipment, including but not limited to alcohol testing devices, and speed detection devices;

• Operate department equipment as assigned by the department;

• Successfully pass all firearms qualifications;

• Ability to use sound judgment and make good decisions when handling calls;

• Maintain a level of physical fitness required for the job.

Qualifications include:

• Minimum of two consecutive years employed full-time as a police officer with no break in service for more than one year;

• High school diploma or GED equivalent;

• A current and valid OPOTA Basic Peace Officer Certification or Ohio State Highway Patrol certification;

• Successfully pass the selection process, which includes physical fitness testing, polygraph exam, background investigation, physical examination, drug testing, and psychological profile exams;

• Ability to complete basic law enforcement training as assigned by the department;

• A valid Ohio driver’s license (by time of appointment);

• Minimum age of 21 by appointment or appointed by 42nd birthday, and be a U.S. citizen or authorized to work in the United States.

“With the charter amendment, we will be able to hire officers who are already OPOTA (Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy) state-certified without having to send recruits to a police academy. This allows the department to hire and immediately send recruits into the Field Training Program (usually a 3-month, intensive training program to prepare recruits to function as Sidney police officers). This also saves taxpayer dollars by not having to pay for a recruit’s police academy training,” Sidney Police Chief Mark McDonough said.

The city is accepting applications on an ongoing basis and applications will remain on file for one year. Applications must include copies of a high school diploma or GED; a OPOTA Peace Officer Certification/Ohio State Highway Patrol Certification; a DD-214 for veterans credit (if applicable); a birth certificate or U.S. citizenship; and a cover letter and current resume outlining previous law enforcement experience and training. After submitting the application, applicants must pass a physical fitness assessment, complete a background questionnaire, and go through a polygraph and background investigation.

To view the information packet and application, visit https://sidneyoh.com/DocumentCenter/View/3202/Police-Lateral-Transfer-Packet-2023?bidId=. Applications can be mailed to “City of Sidney Lateral-Entry Police Officer Process, Attention Lynn Shuster, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney, OH. 45365” or delivered in person to the same address. Applications can also be emailed to [email protected] or faxed to 937-498-8160.

Any questions can be directed to Human Resource Director Kelly Holthaus at 937-498-8192 or [email protected]; Deputy Police Chief Aaron Rode at [email protected]; or Police Chief Mark McDonough at [email protected].

