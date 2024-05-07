Construction starting on welcome center at Lake Loramie State Park

Lake Loramie State Park manager Jason Whitman, left, of St. Paris, and Ohio Department of Natural Resoruces assistant director Mindy Bankey, of Grove City, participate in a ceremonial groundbreaking for a visitors center that is being constructed at the park. The groundbreaking ceremony was held on Tuesday. The welcome center is being built off of state Route 362, next to the beach parking lot. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Local officials and Ohio Department of Natural Resources employees take part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a visitors center at Lake Loramie State Park on Tuesday. The center is scheduled to open in October of 2025. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Ohio Department of Natural Resources parks chief Glen Cobb speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for a welcome center at Lake Loramie State Park on Tuesday. Fort Loramie Historical Association curator Jim Rosengarten, of Fort Loramie, talks about the history of Lake Loramie during a groundbreaking ceremony for a welcome center at Lake Loramie State Park on Tuesday. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A depiction of what the new Lake Loramie State Park welcome center will look like. A depiction of what the new Lake Loramie State Park welcome center will look like.

MINSTER — Visitors to Lake Loramie State Park will have a central point for information in October of 2025.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday for a welcome center that is being constructed at the state park. The center is being built off state Route 362 next to the beach parking lot.

It will combine some services being offered at the park’s main office and campground area. A small museum and nature center currently located in the campground will be moved to the welcome center and expanded.

“This welcome center will bring it all together,” Lake Loramie State Park manger Jason Whitman said after taking part in the groundbreaking. “Everything will be up-to-date and modern. We’ll use some artifacts from the old (museum) building in the new building, and we plan to rotate exhibits and do things like that. We don’t want to be complacent; we want new, fresh ideas.”

The center is being built across Route 362 from the spillway, which was reconstructed in 2018. It will have a view of Lake Loramie and access to an adaptive canoe/kayak launching dock.

“It’s going to bring a lot to this area for the users of the park,” Whitman said. “… This is a focal point of the park here.”

The ODNR capital project will cost $3,145,000; designing and planning for the center began in January of 2023. Whitman said plans are underway for a future project to construct a new campground check-in office, access drive and store near the welcome center.

Like all state parks and most public lands throughout the country, Lake Loramie has seen an increase in visitation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The park was on the centerline of totality of the solar eclipse last month; it had 8,000 visitors on the day of the eclipse.

ODNR parks chief Glen Cobb said the parks system has had over 1 million overnight visitors the last two years, an increase of over 200,000 from previous record highs. He said Lake Loramie is one of the most popular state park campgrounds.

“Our visitors want something fun and educational to introduce them to our parks,” Cobb said. “Our nature centers are very, very popular with the public. …This welcome center is one of many ways we are proving what we have to offer to our guests.”

Nearly 100 people gathered for the groundbreaking, including officials from neighboring Fort Loramie and Minster. Many ODNR officials were in attendance.

“We have always been known as a forgotten park, but we are hidden gem here, as I like to say,” Whitman told the crowd. “This building back here is one of those. I’m excited to see what great things it’s going to bring to this park.”

ODNR assistant director Mindy Bankey said the welcome center is one of many upgrades the department has made to its properties in recent years.

“I love seeing the smile on (Whitman’s face); this is so near and dear to his heart, as well as all our staff,” Bankey said. “We appreciate the support the community has provided. The Lake Loramie Improvement Association has been a pillar of help and support for the park.”

The park, which is located almost entirely in Shelby County, is one of Ohio’s oldest state parks. The lake was constructed as a reservoir for the Miami and Erie Canal in 1824.

Whitman has worked for the ODNR for 28 years, 20 of which have been spent in various roles at Lake Loramie. He has been the park’s director for eight years.

He said the lake’s history will be a large part of the museum space.

“We’ll be capturing the Miami and Erie Canal, we’ll be capturing the geological part of it, wildlife will be included, and we’ll have interactive stuff for the kids and adults,” Whitman said.

“We’ll have about 1,200 square feet of exhibit space. We’ll touch on Peter Loramie, a little bit about the Indians, and the history. We’ll capture more of the modern life, the local areas here, like Short’s Landing, Filburn’s (Island), Earl’s (Island), Maple Grove, all what brought this park about.”

Aside from the exhibit space, a lobby and restroom area will be included in the center.

Aside from the exhibit space, a lobby and restroom area will be included in the center.