Out of the past

125 Years

November 30, 1898

At the meeting of council last evening, two ordinances regulating the sale of natural gas in the city were approved. One of these fixes the price of gas furnished by the Miami Gas and Fuel Co. for a period of five years at 25 cents per 1000 feet. The other ordinance places meter rental at 25 cents a month. Councilman Stowell reported he had made an investigation and the same rates prevailed in Piqua and Dayton.

——-

County Auditor Loughlin returned this morning from the meeting of the Ohio Shiloh Battle Commission of which he is a member, after going over the battlefield with the commission to locate the position of Ohio troops during the battle.

100 Years

November 30, 1923

Mary Bernice Dillon, of Orange Township, has been selected as one of 75 girls to receive a trip to Chicago during the week of the International Livestock Exhibition. Active in girl’s club work for several years, Miss Dillon was Shelby County champion and last week was selected as one of the three Ohio champions to make the Chicago trip. They will give cooking demonstrations during the exhibition.

William Fogt, the chimney builder, has completed work on rebuilding the chimneys on the Monumental Building. He is to begin work of rebuilding the chimneys on the K. of C. building at the northeast corner of the public square. He advises the public to be careful while passing the building, remaining outside the fence.

75 Years

November 30, 1948

I.M. Wilkinson was renamed chairman of the Shelby County Triple A Farm Program for the 14th consecutive year at the annual election session of township delegates held last evening in the AAA offices. Re-elected to serve with Wilkinson were: P.W. Quigley, vice chairman, Robert Wiley, third members, with F.G. Elsass, first alternate and Russell L. Borland, second alternate.

50 Years

November 30, 1973

PIQUA – The image of Edison State College will be projected by a logo of nested bold letters and a light bulb. The contemporary design for the logo is the work of two young artists, James L. Ferree and Michael N. McAlexander of Advertising and Design Art, Sidney.

The design was selected by the Edison State Board of Trustees from designs submitted from several sources. The design firm of Advertising and Design Art was commissioned to do the logo by William A. Ross, Jr. of Ross aluminum Foundries, Sidney, as a gift to the college.

——-

COLUMBUS – The new State Lottery Commission, consisting of three northeastern Ohioans and a pair of southwestern Ohioans, is to organize next week in preparation for establishing the statewide game of chance by next spring.

The commission will have $2 million appropriated to start up the lottery. The money is to be repaid to the general fund through early lottery proceeds.

25 Years

November 30, 1998

Dr. Bill Ross has once again produced outstanding history students at Sidney High School. The American History Contest results are in for this year. Jonathan Elsner was the top scoring student in the county, and Andrew Thompson of Sidney, was second. Fourteen other SHS students scored in the 90th percentile statewide. Elsner and Thompson will advance to the state competition.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.