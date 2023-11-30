Tuesday/Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney pulls away early from Greenville

Sidney senior guard Kiara Hudgins dribbles with pressure from Greenville’s Sara Loudy during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Greenville. Hudgins led the Yellow Jackets with 15 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Jordan Scully dribbles with pressure from Greenville’s Jayda Lyons during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Greenville. Scully scored 10 points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Larkyn Vordemark dribbles with pressure from Greenville’s Avery Baumann during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Greenville. Vordemark scored seven points. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior forward Kelis McNeal dribbles with pressure from Greenville’s Sara Loudy during a Miami Valley League on Wednesday in Greenville. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney freshman forward Olivia Foy looks to pass with pressure from Greenville’s Avery Baumann during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Greenville. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney senior center Camryn Edwards shoots with pressure from Greenville’s Avery Baumann during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Greenville. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard Kiara Hudgins looks to shoot with pressure from Greenville’s Avery Baumannn during a Miami Valley League game on Wednesday in Greenville. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News

WEDNESDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Sidney 46, Greenville 23: The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 MVL) led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter, then scored the first 10 points of the second to run away. Kiara Hudgins scored 15 points, Jordan Scully scored 10 and Larkyn Vordemark scored seven.

TUESDAY RESULTS

• Girls basketball

Jackson Center 41, Russia 30: McKinley Reichert led the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 SCAL) with 20 points while Presley Reese added nine. Roni Poling led Russia (0-3, 0-1) with 13 points; Addison Shappie scored seven.

Botkins 47, New Knoxville 34: DeeDee Pitts led Botkins (2-0) with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Janel Platfoot added eight points. Jana Metz and Maddi Frey each had seven rebounds.

Houston 56, Fairlawn 37: The Wildcats led by six at halftime and broke opener their season opener with a 21-8 advantage in the third quarter. Houston junior center Emilee Earl scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds, while senior Katie Maier scored 10 points and had nine assists, and eight rebounds. Fairlawn dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in SCAL play.

Fort Loramie 49, Anna 30: Read more here.