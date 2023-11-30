Tuesday/Wednesday scoreboard: Sidney pulls away early from Greenville

WEDNESDAY RESULTS
• Girls basketball
Sidney 46, Greenville 23: The Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 MVL) led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter, then scored the first 10 points of the second to run away. Kiara Hudgins scored 15 points, Jordan Scully scored 10 and Larkyn Vordemark scored seven.
TUESDAY RESULTS
• Girls basketball
Jackson Center 41, Russia 30: McKinley Reichert led the Tigers (2-0, 1-0 SCAL) with 20 points while Presley Reese added nine. Roni Poling led Russia (0-3, 0-1) with 13 points; Addison Shappie scored seven.
Botkins 47, New Knoxville 34: DeeDee Pitts led Botkins (2-0) with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Janel Platfoot added eight points. Jana Metz and Maddi Frey each had seven rebounds.
Houston 56, Fairlawn 37: The Wildcats led by six at halftime and broke opener their season opener with a 21-8 advantage in the third quarter. Houston junior center Emilee Earl scored 26 points and had 12 rebounds, while senior Katie Maier scored 10 points and had nine assists, and eight rebounds. Fairlawn dropped to 1-2 overall and 0-1 in SCAL play.
Fort Loramie 49, Anna 30: Read more here.