Solvita in critical need of blood donors

DAYTON – Solvita Blood Center is in critical need of more blood donors following high usage during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The most urgent need is for type O negative, A negative and B negative, which are all in critically low supply.

Make an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling 937-461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Walk-ins are welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, 349 S. Main St. Everyone who registers to donate Friday, Dec. 1 at the Solvita Dayton Center will receive a free Kings Island WinterFest e-ticket (while supplies last) or a Kroger $10 gift card.

Register to donate at any Solvita blood drive to receive the “Sleigh-In-It” long-sleeve, holiday season t-shirt and to be automatically entered in the drawing to win two tickets to the New Year’s Day Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, California, plus a $1,000 Expedia gift card for travel expenses. The Rose Bowl is a College Football Playoff semifinal.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.