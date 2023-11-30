Winter Wonderland Market, Parade of Lights set for Dec. 2

SIDNEY — There are lots of ways to celebrate the upcoming holidays in downtown Sidney on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Sidney Alive will hold the 2023 Winter Wonderland Market & Parade of Lights with the winter market taking place from 1-5 p.m. with various vendors, kid’s activities and food trucks on the north side of the square. Free train rides provided by Romick Railways will be available from 3:30-9 p.m.

New this year, on display on the courthouse lawn, will be a 7 foot, 3 inch tall fiberglass Clydesdale, who’s been given the fitting name of Clyde and is brought to us by Steven Sage, of Piqua. Clyde will be available all day for viewing and photo ops. There will also have various “selfie point” signs around the square that offer a good photo opportunity. Remember to tag Sidney Alive when sharing on social media.

Other opportunities will be Christmas of Yesteryear at The Shelby County Historical Society, a Holiday Open House at Amos Memorial Public Library and The Reason for the Season Celebration at Sidney First Methodist Church.

The parade will step-off at 6:30 p.m. and will include over 50 lighted floats. Be sure to stay till the end to say hello to Mr. and Mrs. Claus as they make a special appearance at the end of the route. Friendly reminder, this is a nighttime parade, with a lot going on. Remember to stay on the sidewalk and off the road during the parade to ensure eeach person’s safety and the safety of the parade units.

For more info on events that day follow social media and view stories and visit sidneyalive.org/events for events happening all month long!

For more information on the day’s events as well as the route information visit Facebook for the latest. “Thank you to each and every person that helps us pull off a parade of this size, we couldn’t do it without you. A big thank you as well to the City of Sidney’s Lodging Tax Committee and Copeland for helping to make these events possible.,” said a press release from Sidney Alive.

Check out the website sidneyalive.org for a full listing of sponsors and donors as well as a full listing of downtown events.