Girls basketball: Jackson Center holds off Covington

Jackson Center’s Grace Prenger dribbles with pressure from Covington’s Avery Koffer during a nonconference game on Thursday in Covington. The Tigers fought off Covington’s rally tries and won 44-38. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s McKinley Reichert shoots with pressure from Covington’s Maggie Anderson during a nonconference game on Thursday in Covington. Reichert scored 15 points. Jackson Center’s Presley Reese works to get past Covington’s Gracie Anderson during a nonconference game on Thursday in Covington. Reese scored a game-high 17 points. Jackson Center’s Addie Biederman shoots against Covington at Covington on Thursday.

COVINGTON — Jackson Center earned its third win in the first week of the season by holding on to beat Covington 44-38 on Thursday.

The Tigers’ roster is made of nine upperclassmen, many of which are returning letterwinners from last season’s 13-12 campaign.

Among the returnees are junior forward McKinley Reichert and junior guard Presley Reese, who were second team and honorable mention all-Shelby County Athletic League selections last year, respectively. Reichert averaged about 12 points and six rebounds per game a year ago while Reese averaged about eight points and four rebounds.

The Buccaneers (2-1) took a 7-1 lead in the first quarter, but Reese scored seven points to lead a 9-5 scoring edge to end the quarter to cut the gap to 12-10. Reichert then made 6-of-6 foul shot attempts in the second quarter to lead a 9-4 edge, which gave Jackson Center a 19-16 halftime lead.

Reichert scored five points and Reese added a 3 in the third to help lead a 10-9 edge which pushed the lead to 29-25 heading into the fourth.

Carlie Besecker hit consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth to pull Covington within 33-31, but senior center Addie Biederman made two consecutive baskets to push the advantage to six points and give Jackson Center a firm lead for the rest of the evening.

Reese scored a game-high 17 points while Reichert scored 15. Biederman finished with eight, seven of which came in the fourth quarter.

Gracie Anderson led the Buccaneers with 15 points while Maggie Anderson scored 11.

Jackson Center is scheduled to travel to Anna on Tuesday and to host Botkins on Thursday in SCAL action.

The Tigers started the season with a 52-8 win over Bethel (0-2) last Friday on their home court. Reichert scored 19, Biederman scored 14, Reese scored nine and Macy Klopfenstein scored eight in the season-opening win.

They beat Russia 41-30 in their SCAL opener on Tuesday on their home court. Reichert scored 20 and Reese scored nine.

