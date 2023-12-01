How plants work

James Davis, left, 5, of Sidney, is shown a flower by Soil and Water Conservation Agency representative Amanda Hurley, of New Bremen, at Longfellow Primary on Friday, Dec. 1. The once white flower was turned partially blue after absorbing blue colored water. Hurley was teaching kids about what plants need to survive with a particular focus on water. The students learned about how capillary action causes water to go up the roots and stems to the rest of the plant.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News