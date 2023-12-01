Out of the past

125 years

December 1, 1898

N.C. DeWeese and Son now use their own light in their dry goods store. Within the past week, they have put in an incandescent electric light plant. The plant has a capacity for 100 lights but at present only 60 lights are used. That number is sufficient to keep the store very well lighted. The power for the plant is furnished by a 10 horsepower natural gas engine. The engine and dynamo are located in a neat room in the rear of the basement of the store.

100 years

December 1, 1923

The final shoot of the second regular match of the Sidney Rifle Club was held at the armory last evening, the team captained by Dr. Hobby winning easily with a score of 5484 to 5309 for the team captained by Claude DeWeese. After the match, new captains were selected and teams chosen.

Jerry Quinlisk, chief deputy of the board of elections, has received a letter from Secretary of State Brown congratulating the local board upon the splendid and efficient election service rendered in reporting the count in the recent election.

75 years

December 1, 1948

D.H. Campbell was named master of the New Hope grange when members met last evening at the Green Township school. Named to serve with him were: Ralph Brautigam, overseer; Mrs. Hugh Worthington, lecturer; Mrs. Marvin Simes, assistant; Mrs. John Moore, chaplain; William Leckey, steward; and Donald Hetzler, gatekeeper.

50 years

December 1, 1973

Mrs. James (Barb) Cole and Robert Schaffer were presented a check for $70 by Carl Knapke, secretary of the Shelby County Bowling Association, as their first place prize in winning the recent Shelby County Mixed Doubles Bowling Tournament held at the Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney.

Silver certificates and 25-year pins were awarded to nine Unity Grange members at the Nov. 19 meeting. Dick Adams, Unity master, made the presentations to Miss Mildred Arnett, Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Bennett, Mrs. Harley Faler, Mr. and Mrs. James Hetzler, Mr. and Mrs. Homer Snavley and Irvin Snavley.

25 years

December 1, 1998

Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Steinke recently completed a fire investigation course at the National Fire Academy in Emmittsburg, MD. During the program, Steinke and others investigated actual fires set in test buildings on campus and were graded on their results. Steinke was the recipient of the Educational Excellence Award for his performance in the fire scenario investigation.

A new center for laser vision correction is open for business on the Wilson Memorial Hospital grounds in Sidney. The new Ohio Eye Laser Center is the only center of its kind in west-central Ohio. “Ohio Eye Laser Center is a newly developed, open-access laser center for vision correction,” said Dr. Michael Start, ophthalmologist and medical director for the center.

A former Sidney man was recently presented the John E. Dolobois Award by the Miami University Alumni Association. The award was given to Bruce Henke, 48, son of Dick and Virginia Henke of Sidney. A 1968 Sidney High School graduate, Henke was honored for his service to Miami University and its alumni association. Henke earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami in 1972 and graduated from the Georgetown University Law School.

