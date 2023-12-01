Workforce Partnership awarded U.S. Bank Foundation $15,000 grant

SIDNEY — The U.S. Bank Foundation has awarded a $15,000 Community Possible grant to the Sidney-Shelby County Workforce Partnership, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to workforce development in Shelby County, Ohio.

The Workforce Partnership works hand in hand with private business partners and Shelby County schools to educate students about the local careers that are available and to provide workforce readiness programming. Whether a student chooses to be employed directly out of high school, enrolled at a college, or enlists in the military, our mission is to strengthen the emerging workforce and attract graduates to fill local jobs.

“The Workforce Partnership of Shelby County is grateful to receive this generous grant from the U.S. Bank Foundation. Support from local organizations is vital to our programming that serves the students of Shelby County with opportunities that will help prepare them for their future career,” said Deb McDermott, Executive Director, Workforce Partnership of Shelby County.

U.S. Bank is committed to powering human potential and creating lasting change in communities. The bank does this through the Community Possible platform, including philanthropy, community investments and team member volunteerism.

“Supporting the development of a dynamic workforce is an investment in today and our future. We’re proud to work with organizations like the Workforce Partnership to help prepare people for successful careers and build thriving communities,” said Alicia Townsend, community affairs manager at U.S. Bank.