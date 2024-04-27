Couple open coffee business out of Airsteam trailer

Josh and Brooke Carter pose for a photo while getting excited to serve coffee to Shelby County residents. The couple opened a coffee/smoothie business in Jackson Center that is operated out of an Airstream trailer.

JACKSON CENTER — Josh and Brooke Carter are proud to be opening their new cafe, Sip and Steam Coffee, in Jackson Center.

The name is based on the concept of sipping a coffee or smoothie freshly made from in their customized Airstream Trailer.

Sip and Stream Coffee will be having an official grand opening on April 30 outside the old Marathon gas station (currently named AutoShot Paintless Dent Repair).

The Carters said they strive to use high quality, organic, fresh ingredients in their drinks. Eventually, they plan to expand their menu to include small bites like protein balls, grab and go wraps, salads, and breakfast items like bagels.

The couple said they picked Jackson Center because of the strong community support system both local residents and Economic Development Professional Ed Maxwell give to businesses looking to start up.

Their hours will be Tuesday-Friday 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to noon. They will be closed Sunday and Monday. At this time they are not hiring, but might be in the foreseeable future.