John Richmond, left, 1, in the arms of his mom, Savanna Richmond, both of Covington, is entertained by puppeteer, Riley Cota, 17, of Sidney, during the Holiday Open House at Amos Memorial Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 2. Cota is a member of the Fairlawn Puppet Theatre. John is also the son of Jeff Richmond. Cota is the son of Chris Cota and Amber Typpi. The puppet’s name is Isiah.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News