Toy store opens doors

LUKE GRONNEBERG
Allison Fullenkamp, left to right, of Troy, talks with Susan Bost and her daughter, Sabrina Bost, 11, both of Sidney, during the opening day for Fullenkamp’s new kids toy store “Samozrejm.” Fullenkamp opened her new store on Saturday, Dec. 2. It is located at 101 North Ohio Ave.. The store has a wide range of toys including ones for babies. Sabrina is also the daughter of Ben Bost.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Isla Lemons, 1, of Piqua, finds a doll she likes while attending opening day of the kids toy store “Samozrejm.” Samozrejm is located at 101 North Ohio Ave.. It opened on Saturday, Dec. 2. The store has a wide range of toys including ones for babies. Isla is the daughter of Wesley and Christie Lemons.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lisa Beigel, of Sidney, peruses toys on opening day of the kids toy store “Samozrejm.” Samozrejm is located at 101 North Ohio Ave.. It opened on Saturday, Dec. 2. The store has a wide range of toys including ones for babies.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Sidney has a new kids toy store called, “Samozrejm.” Samozrejm is located at 101 North Ohio Ave.. It opened on Saturday, Dec. 2. The store has a wide range of toys including ones for babies.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Lisa Beigel, of Sidney, peruses toys on opening day of the kids toy store “Samozrejm.”

