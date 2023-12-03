Toy store opens doors

Allison Fullenkamp, left to right, of Troy, talks with Susan Bost and her daughter, Sabrina Bost, 11, both of Sidney, during the opening day for Fullenkamp’s new kids toy store “Samozrejm.” Fullenkamp opened her new store on Saturday, Dec. 2. It is located at 101 North Ohio Ave.. The store has a wide range of toys including ones for babies. Sabrina is also the daughter of Ben Bost.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sidney has a new kids toy store called, “Samozrejm.” Samozrejm is located at 101 North Ohio Ave.. It opened on Saturday, Dec. 2. The store has a wide range of toys including ones for babies.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
