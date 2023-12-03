Mascots do battle

Best One Tire Owner Jeff Pollard, left, of Piqua, hands a present to Sidney Fire Department mascot, Sparky, during the Stuff the Bus Battle of the Mascots event. Local mascots worked to gather the most toy donations next to Walmart on Friday, Dec. 1. The mascots taking part were Hits 105.5’s, Charlie the Bear, Sidney Police Department’s, McGruff the Crime Dog, Ohio State Highway Patrol’s, Teddy the Trooper, Sidney Police Department’s Safety Pup, Sidney Fire Department’s, Sparky Lee’s Chicken, Chickalee, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office’s Daren the D.A.R.E. Lion, Culver’s, Scoopy, and Chainer’s Field of Scream’s, Spooky.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News