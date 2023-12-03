Ribbon cut on TB8 Designs

TB8 Designs owner Theresa Hoying, left to right, talks about her new store at 15 Elm Street in Fort Loramie as Fort Loramie Chamber of Commerce President, Nate Barhorst and Vice President Courtney Prueter, all of Fort Loramie, listen. Hoying cut the ribbon on the new store with the Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 1. Hoying said she is “excited” and has “had wonderful feedback.” TB8 Designs sells community and faith based apparel. TB8 Designs also takes business requests.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News