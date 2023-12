Looking at a toy train set are, left to right, Justin New, Emelia New, 2, Rich Wallace, Kinsley New, 8, all of Sidney, and Lillian New, 6, of West Liberty. Emelia, and Kinsley are the children of Danielle and Justin New. Lillian is the daughter of Carrie and Jordy New. The train set was part of the Shelby County Historical Society’s Christmas of Yesteryear on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News