Grand jury issues indictments on gross sexual imposition

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for gross sexual imposition, sexual battery, strangulation, and felonious assault, among other charges, on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Bruce A. Inman, 67, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony, for sexual contact with a 10-year-old female child.

Jerald A. Knapke, 69, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of gross sexual imposition, a third degree felony, for sexual contact with a seven-year-old child victim.

Clarence W. Richmond Jr., 53, of Sidney, was indicted on nine counts of sexual battery, a third degree felony, for sexual conduct with a female child victim for whom he was the natural or adoptive parent, stepparent, guardian, custodian or person in loco parentis over the course of 2003 – 2011.

Brad Johnson, 42, of Union, was indicted on one count of strangulation, a third degree felony, for choking an adult female victim.

Dusty L Fout, aka Dustin L. Fout, 36, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of felonious assault, a second degree felony, for knowingly causing serious physical harm to an adult male victim by punching him in the mouth, causing a severe laceration and loss of a front tooth, both of which necessitated medical treatment.

Adrian M. Franklin, 41, of Sidney, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for causing physical harm to a son and a family or household member with whom he was cohabitating by striking them in the head and face, after a previous conviction of assault of the mother of his child in Sidney Municipal Court.

Owen M. Green, 35, of Fort Loramie, was indicted on two counts of domestic violence, a third degree felony, for causing physical harm to a son with whom he was cohabitating by punching him in the head repeatedly, putting him in a headlock, dragging him off a bed by his ankles and hitting him in the chest, after a previous conviction for domestic violence in Miami County Municipal Court.

Danny L. Cannon, 39, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of intimidation of a witness in a criminal case, a third degree felony, one count of violating a protection order, a first degree misdemeanor, and two counts of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, for threatening physical harm to an adult female victim after the victim had criminal charges filed against him for domestic violence, violating a protection order by being at the protected party’s address, causing physical harm to an adult female victim with whom he had previously cohabited by punching her in the face and pushing her off the porch after a conviction of simple family battery in Lumpkin County, Georgia.

Dennis D. Copeland, 39, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on four counts of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony, by attempting to call the protected party on her cell phone utilizing the jail calling system, after prior convictions under this statute in Sidney Municipal Court.

Cynthia A. Clawson, 69, of Troy, was indicted on one count of violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony, for violating terms of a protection order by calling the protected party’s place of employment, having a prior conviction under this statute in Miami County.

William C. Chupurdy, 31, of Sidney, was indicted on three counts of theft, a fifth degree felony, for stealing cash paid for services without the services being provided.

Candace L. Smith, 21, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, and one count of petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, for trespassing into the Family Dollar Store when it was unoccupied during non-business hours with the intent to commit a theft, and for stealing merchandise from Family Dollar Store.

Arthur E. Adkins, 25, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count complicity to breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony, and one count petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor, for aiding and abetting another to trespass, assisting another to break the glass entrance door to Family Dollar when it was unoccupied during non-business hours, and stealing merchandise.

Richard A. Chitwood, 38, of Cincinnati, was indicted on one count trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for transporting marijuana/THC products for sale or resale, in an amount between 5,000 – 20,000 grams, and bags used for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing marijuana. The grand jurors further specify that $8,610 was obtained from the commission of a felony drug offense.

Luther O. Keith, 48, at large, was indicted on one count of illegal cultivation of marijuana, a fifth degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for cultivating marijuana in an amount between 200 – 1000 grams, possession of marijuana between 200 – 1000 grams, and growing equipment and paraphernalia for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing marijuana.

Neil S. Littleton, 35, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony, one count tampering with evidence, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, hiding a baggie of marijuana on his person to impair its availability as evidence, and a scale and baggies for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Gene L. Schloss, 59, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and baggies for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

Elizabeth A. Sandlin, 49, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on one count aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and baggies for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

William K. Blankenship, 27, at large, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and pill bottles used for storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.

James Z. Drees, 40, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for heroin and a container for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing heroin.

Shailyn M. Gibson, aka Shailyn M. Hensley, 35, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a baggie for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing drugs.

Jeffrey A. Brown, 34, of Springfield, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana in an amount between 1,000 – 5,000 grams, and bags used for storing, transporting and abusing marijuana.

Matthew K. Owens, 50, of Eubank, Kentucky, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana in an amount between 1000 – 5000 grams, and bags used for storing, transporting and abusing marijuana.

Michael B. Miller, 44, of Stanford, Kentucky, was indicted on one count possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for marijuana in an amount between 1,000 – 5,000 grams, and bags used for storing, transporting and abusing marijuana.