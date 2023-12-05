Home Sports Video: Lima Bath at Sidney girls basketball highlights Sports Video: Lima Bath at Sidney girls basketball highlights By Bryant Billing - December 5, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Highlights from Sidney’s 69-65 overtime loss to Lima Bath on Monday, Dec. 4, 2023. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Girls basketball: Sidney can’t hold on in overtime against Lima Bath Scores Broadcast: Fort Loramie girls thump D-II Findlay Liberty-Benton 50-33 Saturday scoreboard: Botkins beats Riverside in season-opening tourney Weather Sidney overcast clouds enter location 35.9 ° F 39.7 ° 34.2 ° 98 % 1.2mph 100 % Tue 36 ° Wed 39 ° Thu 49 ° Fri 54 ° Sat 57 °