Jackson Center kicks off holiday season

The Jackson Center Methodist Church getting ready to shine while dressed in fun festive costumes.

By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Despite the cold, rainy weather, the village of Jackson Center had a beautiful light-up night showing off their new Christmas decorations from Dekra-Lite on Sunday, Dec. 3. The event began with Pastor Burt Schultz and the Grace Lutheran Church putting on their annual nativity play. When finished, the Carolers from the Jackson Center Methodist Church sang “Joy To The World” and “O’ Christmas Tree” as the tree was being lit.

Once the tree lighting was over, everyone headed inside for crafts, snacks, Christmas light necklaces, and games provided by the Jackson Center School District PTO. Santa’s Workshop helped the children write letters to Santa with his elf friends. The Grace Lutheran Church had a table set-up for coloring pages and bracelets for free and cookbooks were for sale at $5 a piece. The People’s Saving and Loan were handing out popcorn as Officer T. Rostorfer handed out cookies. Santa was there offering free photos to parents who brought a camera. Horse-drawn wagon rides were held in the elementary school playground. Christmas soloist Jadelyn Umbaugh held a performance to round out the evening.