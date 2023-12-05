Piano Man keeps music in tune

Ingram

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

COVINGTON – Piano Man Tuning Services is a new piano tuning company servicing Sidney. Caleb Ingram, owner, travels in a range of about half an hour from his home in Covington to tune pianos.

About 10 years ago, Ingram was the music director at a church in Troy when their piano broke a string. Since a new string has to be tuned every couple of weeks in the beginning, the piano tuner helped the church save some money by showing Ingram how to tune the piano. In the beginning, Ingram would tune his home piano as well as the one at the church, and after a while he began helping a few other people by tuning their pianos. Recently he and his wife, Morgan, decided to begin a part-time business tuning pianos. Since this is a part-time business, Ingram only tunes pianos on Fridays.

One of the things Ingram enjoys as a piano tuner is when children watch him and ask him a lot of questions. Ingram said, “I like interacting with children and showing them what I do.”

While Ingram tunes all brands of grand, baby grand, and upright pianos, one of his favorite pianos to tune was an antique 1911 Behr Brothers tall upright that he worked on earlier this year.

Most tuning appointments take about an hour, but if the piano has not been tuned in the last few years, it may take longer.

More information about Piano Man Tuning Services can be found on Facebook, and appointments can be made at calendly.com/pianomantuningservices/piano-tuning. Ingram is currently booking appointments for Fridays in January.