Judge hands down community control sentences

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for failure to provide change of address, strangulation, and attempted forgery, among other charges.

Steven M. Williams, 38, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years community control, with 10 days of jail credit granted, on one count of attempted failure to provide change of address, a fifth degree felony. Additionally, Williams must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility. Williams was indicted on one count of failure to provide change of address, a third degree felony, for failure to notify the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of a change of address after a previous conviction of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Stark County.

Kayla R. Shaffer, 27, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to five years community control, with 95 days of jail credit granted, on one count of strangulation, a fifth degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Shaffer must successfully complete treatment at a community-based correctional facility (CBCF), successfully complete anger and rage counseling, successfully complete mental health counseling, and after release from the CBCF must reside in community housing, if available. Shaffer was indicted on one count of strangulation, a third degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, for choking, striking, kicking and biting an adult female live-in family member.

Brian J. Wood, 40, of Sidney, was sentenced to 120 days in the Shelby County Jail, to run concurrent with his municipal court case, with no days of jail credit, on one count of attempted forgery, a first degree misdemeanor. Wood was indicted on one count of forgery, a fifth degree felony, for forging a hospital discharge approval/request form to avoid appearance at a court hearing.

Kaleb M. Hecht, 19, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 34 days of jail credit granted, for one count of attempted intimidation, a fifth degree felony, and one count of failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony. Additionally, Hecht must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility (CBCF), after release from the CBCF must reside at a sober living facility, and his driver’s license is suspended for three years. Hecht was indicted on two counts of intimidation, a third degree felony, one count possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, one count possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, and one count failure to comply with order or signal of officer, a third degree felony, for cocaine, a baggie for cocaine, and fleeing from a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle in a manner that caused substantial risk of serious physical harm to people or property by traveling at excessive speeds, crossing over the centerline, and driving his vehicle directly in the path of the law enforcement vehicles. Three counts were dismissed.

Samantha L. Merritt (change of plea), 47, of Fort Myers, Florida, was sentenced to 30 days in the Shelby County Jail, with 30 days of jail credit granted, on one count of petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor. Additionally, Merritt must pay a fine of $500. Merritt was indicted on one count of grand theft, a fourth degree felony, for stealing funds in the amount of $7,500 – $150,000 from Ohio Cash Advance.

Shelby L. Preslar, 27, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 17 months in prison, with no days of jail credit granted, on one count of theft, a fourth degree felony. Additionally, Preslar must pay restitution of $1327.03. Preslar was indicted on two counts of theft, a fifth degree felony, and one count of theft, a fourth degree felony, for stealing credit cards. Two charges were dismissed.

Tiana R. Tingley, 62, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with two days of jail credit granted, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Additionally, Tingley must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling and must maintain employment. Tingley was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a second degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine in an amount between five and 50 times the bulk amount, and a prescription bottle for the purpose of storing, transporting, and abusing methamphetamine. One count was dismissed.

Troy A. Yoast, 25, of Sidney, was sentenced to continue community control sanctions after violation of his sanctions. Additionally, Yoast must successfully complete the Shelby House. Yoast was convicted on five counts trafficking in drugs, a fifth degree felony, for selling or offering to sell Heroin, Fentanyl and Tramadol.

William R. Skeens Jr., 62, of Sidney, was discharged from his community control sanction after the court found he had complied with the terms of his Probation Officer. Skeens was convicted on one count of petty theft, a first degree misdemeanor and sentenced to community control not to exceed five years, for stealing a camper.

Seth J. Bolender, 22, of Dayton, was sentenced to continue his community control sanctions after violation of his sanctions. Bolender was convicted on one count of theft, a first degree misdemeanor, for stealing a sweatshirt from an adult female victim and fleeing in a vehicle causing physical injury to the victim.