City of Sidney employees received recognition during the 2023 City of Sidney Service Awards ceremony. The recipients are, left to right, Dallas Davis with the Jubilant Award, Lori Werling with the Sidney Award, Derek Stitzel with the Progress Award, Marcie Ludwig with the Rookie of the Year Award, Barry Zerkle with the Pinnacle Award, Rob Jameson with the Resiliency Award, Lesley Schweitzer with the Community Service Award, Debra Morrison with the Extra Mile Award, and Jennie Rogers with the Versatility Award. The award ceremony was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News