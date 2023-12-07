Peoples Garden has successful season

Volunteers work in The Peoples Garden at 209 S. Brooklyn Ave. Courtesy photo Volunteers work in The Peoples Garden at 209 S. Brooklyn Ave. Courtesy photo

By Conelia Dixon

Contributing columnist

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from The People’s Garden!! Your local community garden located at 209 S. Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney (behind Agape Distribution Center) is proud to report another successful season. We hand-delivered hundreds of pounds of produce to the Agape Distribution Center, which helped to feed hungry people fresh, organic fruits and vegetables. It’s no surprise we also had significant community support. We want to personally thank all volunteers, businesses and people who provided monetary donations, and charitable items. We cannot do this without you!

If you’re able to haul soil and willing to provide your time we would greatly appreciate it! We also are in constant need of volunteers to help in the garden beds, with weeding, picking up sticks, mowing, and completing handiwork. All jobs are posted on our job list on the porch of our learning center.

Even though the weather is cold outside your home garden may still be in need of some tender loving care. Adding a cover crop, or compost this time of year can help to replenish the nutrients lost from your garden throughout the season. Cleaning your garden tools and storing them in a dry area is important for maintaining them and preventing rust or additional breakdown over winter.

If you’re interested in learning more about your local community garden contact Conelia Dixon at 937-726-9525 for more information.

The writer is a Master Gardener and a coordinator of the People’s Garden.