Mumaw changes plea to guilty in crash that claims coach’s life

SIDNEY – The driver involved in the crash which claimed the life of the Russia boys basketball coach has changed his plea.

Jorden L. Mumaw, 52, of Rossville, entered a guilty plea to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third degree felony, and one count of operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a first degree misdemeanor, in the Shelby County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 5. One count of driving under the influence was dismissed with the plea change.

On Oct. 8, 2022, Mumaw, while under the influence of alcohol, drove left of center while traveling northbound on state Route 66 – north of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township – and struck Russia High School boys basketball coach David Borchers who was driving southbound. Borchers suffered life-threating injuries, and was transported by Care Flight to the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton where he died on Oct. 17. Mumaw sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

At the time of the crash, Mumaw had a concentration of 0.11 of one gram or more, but less than 0.238 of one gram, by weight of alcohol per 100 milliliters of urine. This is equivalent to a breathalyzer result of 0.08 to 0.17%.

On Oct. 27, 2022, Mumaw was indicted on one count on aggravated vehicular homicide, a second degree felony, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs of abuse, a first degree misdemeanor, and one count of operating a motor vehicle with a specified concentration of alcohol, a first degree misdemeanor. One count will be dismissed by the state.

Mumaw’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024. A mandatory fine of $375 – $1,075 will be required, and the charge includes a mandatory license suspension of 3 years to life. The maximum prison term for the felony charge is 60 months and the maximum prison term for the misdemeanor charge is six months. While there is no mandatory prison term, the plea includes a recommendation for a five year sentence.