SIDNEY — Construction is winding down for the year with the Ohio Department of Transportation.

One construction project is anticipated to affect state highways in Shelby County next week. All work is weather permitting. Visit the ODOT website and OHGO.com for travel updates.

Interstate 75 Lane Closure – Expect a single lane closure on Interstate 75 south at state Route 47 from 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16, to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17. Crews will be completing repairs on the bridge deck.