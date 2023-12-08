Claus for Paws helps shelter animanls

Community Veterinary Clinic employees, left to right, Customer Care Representative Britany Gaier, of Fort Loramie, Team Leader, Vet Technician, Cheyenne Chaney, of Greenville, and Vet Technician Brianna Holtzapple, of Anna, are taking part in “Clause for Paws.” Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News The Community Veterinary Clinic is located at 1200 W. Russell Road. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – This December, Community Veterinary Clinic is hosting their first Claus for Paws fundraiser. Donations made at the Sidney office will support the Shelby County Animal Shelter.

Britany Gaier has been working as a customer care representative at Community Veterinary Clinic for about a year and a half. She came up with this idea because she wanted to be a blessing to local animals. She remembers growing up and receiving Salvation Army Angel Tree gifts at Christmas time, and she wanted to do something similar for pets. She chose the Shelby County Animal Shelter because a lot of the veterinary clinic’s clients have adopted animals from the shelter, and the shelter is sometimes able to help clients with appointments.

Dr. Chad Current, the owner at Community Veterinary Clinic, was ecstatic at the idea and fully supported Gaier as she made plans and organized the fundraiser. Each of the Community Veterinary Clinic’s five locations has a wrapped box donation center set up in the waiting area where donations can be dropped off.

Claus for Paws is looking for donations of cat and dog food, treats, leashes, collars, cat litter, paper towels, Mean Green floor cleaner, pet waste bags, pet carriers, trash bags and office supplies. The Purina representative already reached out to Gaier and donated pet food, but the shelter can always needs more. Claus for Paws can also accept cash donations, which will go to the Shelby County Animal Shelter along with the physical donations.

Gaier said, “We greatly appreciate all donations. Everyone has been in time of need, and we want to bless others.”

Community Veterinary Clinic is located at 1200 W. Russell Road and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Donations can be dropped off during business hours.