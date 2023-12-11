County record

Crashes

No one was cited after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 8 at 10:07 p.m.

Sean Matthew Hatke, 24, of Piqua, was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. The vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing.

• Chandler Joseph Spaugy, 20, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 8 at 5:37 p.m.

Spaugy was behind Jaira Antonieta Moraga Zaragoza, 43, of Perrysburg, traveling southbound on Interstate 75. Zaragoza slowed for traffic and was rear-ended by Spaugy.

• Joshua Harold Edward Schaub, 30, of Wapakoneta, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 7 at 11:19 a.m.

Schaub was behind James Richard Rose, 56, of Sidney, while traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane. Rose was stopped in traffic due to a previous crash when Schaub rear-ended him. Rose had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated by an EMS agency or transported to a medical facility.

• Jessica Nikkel Wierwille, 34, of St. Marys, was cited with driving in marked lanes after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 7 at 10:25 a.m.

Wierwille was traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in the right lane when she drove off the left side of the roadway and struck the median cable barrier. She came back onto the roadway and was struck by a semi-truck driven by Joseph Arthur Springer, 23, of Enon, who was in the right lane. Wierwille then traveled off the left side of the roadway again and struck the median cable barrier. The vehicle Wierwille was driving was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Jessica L. Haynes, 34, of Maplewood, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 6 at 7:15 a.m.

Haynes was behind Brandi N. Fleckenstein, 40, of Sidney, traveling westbound on Meranda Road. Fleckenstein braked for a dead deer in the roadway and was rear-ended by Haynes, causing Fleckenstein to strike the deer. Haynes’s two passengers had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated by an EMS agency or transported to a medical facility.

• Christopher James Steinmetz, 38, of Tiffin, was cited with turn and stop signals after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 5 at 6:14 p.m.

Steinmetz was traveling northbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane and Paulina Marie Lawson, 29, of Sidney, was traveling northbound in the right lane. Steinmetz attempted to change lanes and struck Lawson, causing her to travel off the left side of the roadway and crash into the median cable barrier. Lawson’s vehicle was towed by Mayse’s Towing and Lawson had suspected minor injuries but was not evaluated or transported to the hospital by an EMS agency.

• MD Abu Yousuf, 30, of Fairborn, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Dec. 5 at 8:04 a.m.

Cheryl A. Fox-Bender, 59, of Tipp City, was traveling westbound on state Route 29 and was stopped to turn left onto state Route 709. Yousuf was behind her and rear-ended her. Yousuf’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and Fox-Bender’s vehicle was towed by Meyer’s Towing.

• Scott A. Back, 65, of Sabina, was cited with operation without reasonable control after the State Highway Patrol responded to a one-vehicle crash on Dec. 5 at 7:40 a.m.

Back was driving a semi-truck traveling southbound on Interstate 75 when he drove off the right side of the roadway into the grass, crossed the entrance ramp from Fair Road and struck a ditch and the right-of-way fence. The semi was towed by Mayse’s Towing and Back was evaluated by Sidney EMS for possible injuries but was not transported to a medical facility.

Sheriff’s call log

SUNDAY

-8:51 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Deputies responded to a stolen vehicle in the 4000 block of state Route 29.

SATURDAY

-11:05 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Van Buren Fire and Botkins Police responded to a property damage crash in the 9000 block of Southland Road in New Knoxville.

-11:44 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 2000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

FRIDAY

-10:08 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-5:51 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the area of Botkins Road and Kentner Road.

-5:33 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash at mile marker 88 on Interstate 75.

-3:55 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Personnel responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 9000 block of state Route 29.

-1:27 p.m.: scam. Deputies received a scam report in the 5000 block of state Route 66 in Houston.

-10:03 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the 9000 block of state Route 29.

-7:51 a.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 200 block of West Main Street in Port Jefferson.

THURSDAY

-8 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the 1000 block of Rees Drive.

-5:49 p.m.: crash. Deputies, Sidney EMS and Russia Fire responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 48 and West Miami Shelby Road.

-5:25 p.m.: crash. Personnel responded to a property damage crash in the area of County Road 25A and Troy Sidney Road.

Village call log

FRIDAY

-10:08 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS, Anna Police and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

-1:44 p.m.: crash. Fort Loramie Police responded to a property damage crash in the 12000 block of state Route 66 in Minster.

Fire, rescue log

SUNDAY

-11:16 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-3:10 a.m. to 11:18 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

FRIDAY

-5:30 a.m. to 8:12 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to six calls.

-11:44 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-11:52 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell