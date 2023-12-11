Schools receive email threat

SIDNEY — Security at schools in Shelby County was higher than normal Monday, Dec. 11.

According to Shelby County Sheriff Jim Frye, most of the school districts in the county received a threat via email Saturday.

“In checking into to this, I found that a lot of Texas schools received this same type of email at 2 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 8. The email referenced bombs being planted in multiple schools that were to detonate at 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon,” said Frye. “I found that the FBI issued a article/letter that indicated this was a hoax.”

“In connection with school personnel, all exterior and interior places have been or will be checked prior to school staff and children arriving at school on Monday. This will be coordinated with the SRO’s (school resource officer) or police personnel.

“I would like to assure all parents that the schools and law enforcement personnel are doing everything to ensure our students are always safe. We will have a police presence throughout the day,” said Frye.

The email sent to the schools was from an Ivan Pichugin who says he is the owner of a Russian terrorist organization. The email further says multiple explosives have been placed at schools because his organization is tired of the US supporting Ukraine.

Sidney City Schools posted on their Facebook page information about the alleged threat.

“We want to alert you to a safety issue that has recently emerged. A series of concerning emails, allegedly from a Russian terrorist organization, have been sent to school districts across Ohio, including Sidney City Schools, threatening violence with explosive devices within schools. These threats mirror similar incidents that occurred in Texas school districts last Friday, which were investigated and found to be non-credible.

“According to assessments from the Ohio Homeland Security (OHS)/Terrorism Analysis Unit (TAU) and the Statewide Terrorism Analysis & Crime Center (STACC), the emails appear to be part of a swatting campaign or hoaxes, with no credible threat detected.

“Sidney City Schools has been in discussion with local law enforcement and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). Though there is no credible threat, student and staff safety remains a priority. Our school resource (SRO) and security officers will be sweeping the buildings ahead of school tomorrow. School will be in session as usual.”