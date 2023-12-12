Organizing a jumble of food

Volunteers Alma Long, left, and Brenda Langsten, both of Sidney, sort through boxes of random foods at Agape Distribution at 209 Brooklyn Ave. on Thursday, Dec. 7. The two were organizing the jumble of food products into categories. Long has been a volunteer at Agape for 14 years and Langsten has volunteered for 15 years. Agape bought the food from a grocery warehouse in South Carolina as the food pantry was running low on shelf-stable food, so they scoured the country to find some, according to Agape Board Chair and Interim Director Bruce Boyd. They bought 96 pallets with 12 banana boxes full of miscellaneous food on a pallet at 15 cents per pound. Honda volunteers came two weekends to help organize the food, and Boyd said they will be sorting the food for at least three months.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News