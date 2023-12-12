Football: Area players earn all-Ohio honors

Versailles’ Michael Osborne runs during a Division VI regional final against Anna on Nov. 17 at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Osborne was named offensive player of the year in Div. VI. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Nearly two dozen area athletes earned spots on all-state teams, which were released last week by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.

All-Ohio honors are based on regular-season performance only. Players must be selected first team in their districts in order to be considered for all-state teams.

Versailles senior quarterback Michael Osborne was named first team offense and was also named the D-VI offensive player of the year.

Osborne threw for 1,240 yards and 13 touchdowns in regular season and ran for 745 yards and nine TDs for the Tigers, which lost to Kirtland in the D-VI state championship.

Versailles senior lineman Dominic Barga was also named first team offense. Junior linebacker James Schmitmeyer and senior defensive back AJ Griesdorn were both named first team defense.

Versailles senior running back Joel Gehret was named third team offense. Senior offensive lineman Dominic Meyer and junior linebacker Ross Francis were each named honorable mention.

Sidney senior defensive lineman Eli Biddle was named honorable mention in Division II.

In Division VII, Fort Loramie junior receiver Carter Eilerman was named first team offense. Eilerman led the squad with 37 receptions for 582 yards and eight TDs in regular season.

Fort Loramie senior Roger Hoying was named second team offense in D-VI. Senior Brock McCumber was named third team defense, as was junior defensive back Max Maurer.

Also in D-VII, Lehman Catholic sophomore receiver Turner Lachey was named second team offense and senior quarterback Donovan O’Leary was named third team offense.

Riverside junior offensive lineman Ayden Phelps was named second team offense while senior defensive lineman Nate Copas was named second team defense. Senior running back Dominik Stotler was named third team offense, as was junior Travis Brooks and kicker Isaac Bender.

Riverside linebacker Braylon Dunn and defensive back Michael Shockey were named honorable mention.

Minster senior receiver James Niemeyer was named third team offense. He took over at quarterback midway through the season after starter Brogan Stephy suffered an injury.

Minster junior offensive lineman Will Frimel and junior defensive lineman Ian Homan were named honorable mention.

All-district and all-state teams are coordinated by the OPSWA, which took over handling the teams in 2017 after the Associated Press cut its handling of all-state teams nationwide.

The OPSWA has media panels which select all-district teams for each of the OHSAA’s six districts. A statewide panel selects all-state teams based on first team all-district selections.

The OPSWA partners with the OHSAA on the release of the all-state teams.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.