Ho, ho, ho and boo, hoo, hoo

By Chaplain Gary Councell

Your pastor speaks

“Everyone loveth a gift…” Isaiah 1:23

An ancient prophet observed that everyone likes to receive gifts. In the immortal story, “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, Ebenezer Scrooge might be the one exception; the old miser rejected all thought of giving gifts. But eventually, even he changed and became generous. Starting December 3 this year, many Christians prepare for observances of the First Advent (birth of Jesus) by Christmas celebrations. The Apostle Paul describes the coming of Jesus as God’s “indescribable gift” to humanity.

Exchanging gifts with family and friends has long been associated with Advent practices. The observance of St. Nicholas Day on December 6 is a varied tradition in which children place a shoe or receptable outside their door in hopes a small gift will be left in it. However, if the child has been “bad” during the year, a lump of coal or a twig instead of candy, coins, or other “goodies” might be found. With eager anticipation children can hardly wait until Christmas in hopes of getting all the things they want from “Dad and Mom Claus”. Adults are just grown-up children at heart who also like being remembered with a present on Christmas. Advent is a season for sharing and experiencing the joy of giving and receiving.

Unfortunately, studies show more whining than laughter occurs during the Advent season. Instead of joy, many people experience stress, frustration, excessive expenditures, and disappointment. More time is spent trudging through malls, searching on the Internet, and bickering over insignificant details than relaxing with relatives and friends. One survey revealed holiday shoppers averaged spending only 15 minutes planning purchases, over six hours shopping for gifts and half an hour wrapping them. More than eight hours are spent baking and preparing the traditional holiday meal, but only about half that time (including meals) is devoted to conversation and / or activity together. After gifts are opened, parents spend an average of ten minutes playing with their children. Surveys did not ask how much time was spent in prayer and reflection about the birth of Jesus (Matthew 1 and 2, and Luke 1 and 2).

This year consider again what constitutes happiness and how it can be achieved. One fact stands out; happiness cannot be bought. If genuine respect and responsible caring are missing in relationships all year, the void cannot be filled by gifts, regardless how expensive. An imperfect child-designed creation or a homemade gift can be more appreciated than the most exquisite present. Giving gives so much joy to the giver. Look around your circle of influence this Advent season, and if you see a valid need, consider helping meet that need. Jesus said, “If you have given unto one of the least of these… you did it to Me.” (Matthew 25:40).

Prayer for the Day: Lord, I acknowledge every good gift comes from You. Help me to remember that in sharing the blessings received from You, I make room to receive more. Amen.

The writer is a volunteer chaplain at Wilson Health.